Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Entornointeligente.com / Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins Sell Buy 64.79 +0.08 +0.12% Brent Crude • 10 mins Sell Buy 68.19 +0.10 +0.15% Natural Gas • 10 mins Sell Buy 2.952 +0.024 +0.82% Heating Oil • 10 mins Sell Buy 2.008 +0.019 +0.94% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.126 +0.012 +0.57% Louisiana Light • 3 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 3 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06% Bonny Light • 2 days 67.11 -1.07 -1.57% Opec Basket • 3 days 68.20 +1.53 +2.29% Mars US • 16 hours 64.71 -0.92 -1.40% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.126 +0.012 +0.57% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 2 days 67.01 -0.69 -1.02% Murban • 2 days 67.78 -0.52 -0.76% Iran Heavy • 2 days 63.43 -1.08 -1.67% Basra Light • 2 days 67.40 -0.64 -0.94% Saharan Blend • 2 days 67.08 -1.25 -1.83% Bonny Light • 2 days 67.11 -1.07 -1.57% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 2 days 67.11 -1.07 -1.57% Girassol • 2 days 68.05 -1.13 -1.63% Opec Basket • 3 days 68.20 +1.53 +2.29% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 50.61 -1.95 -3.71% Western Canadian Select • 13 hours 51.06 -1.72 -3.26% Canadian Condensate • 13 hours 63.71 -0.92 -1.42% Premium Synthetic • 13 hours 65.11 -0.92 -1.39% Sweet Crude • 13 hours 60.91 -0.62 -1.01% Peace Sour • 13 hours 58.71 -1.42 -2.36% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 13 hours 58.71 -1.42 -2.36% Light Sour Blend • 13 hours 60.96 -0.47 -0.77% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 13 hours 63.71 -0.62 -0.96% Central Alberta • 13 hours 58.81 -1.57 -2.60% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 3 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 61.25 -0.75 -1.21% Giddings • 2 days 55.00 -0.75 -1.35% ANS West Coast • 4 days 69.26 +1.45 +2.14% West Texas Sour • 2 days 58.66 -0.92 -1.54% Eagle Ford • 2 days 62.61 -0.92 -1.45% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 2 days 62.61 -0.92 -1.45% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 61.25 -0.75 -1.21% Kansas Common • 3 days 56.00 +0.00 +0.00% Buena Vista • 3 days 71.97 -0.06 -0.08% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 hour Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze 1 hour China’s Natural Gas Imports Surge As Economy Recovers 4 hours India Ramps Up Oil Imports From Saudi Arabia After Price Cut 22 hours ERCOT Expects Record Power Demand In Texas This Summer 1 day U.S. Energy Production Saw Steepest Drop On Record In 2020 1 day U.S. And Iran Make Progress On Nuclear Deal Talks 1 day Norway’s Oil Industry Averts Strike With New Wage Deal 1 day Higher Oil Prices Spur Brazil To Sell More Assets 2 days 80% Of U.S. Coal Plants Are Uneconomic As Renewables Costs Drop 2 days Saudi Arabia Could Slash Deficit To Below 5% Of GDP At $60 Oil 2 days Biden Could Subsidize Nuclear Power To Reach U.S. Climate Goals 2 days Environmentalists: BlackRock’s Exxon Vote Is Moment Of Truth 2 days New Mexico’s Oil And Gas Royalties Hit Record 3 days Iran Takes Drastic Measures To Conserve Electricity In Tehran 3 days Large Inventory Draws Boost Crude Prices 3 days Aramco Reports 30% Jump In Q1 Net Profit 3 days Mining Giant BHP Warns Against Chile’s Mining Tax 3 days APICORP: Energy Investment In MENA Set To Top $800 Billion By 2025 3 days Venezuela’s Oil Exports Hover Around 700,000 Bpd 4 days Iraq May Buy Exxon’s Stake In Major Iraqi Oilfield 4 days Iran Aims To Raise Oil Exports To 2.5 Million Bpd Once U.S. Sanctions Are Lifted 4 days India’s COVID Crisis Hits LNG Demand 4 days Venezuela Releases Citgo Oil Executives From Jail To House Arrest 4 days 18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars 4 days China Gas Demand Set To Accelerate 5 days Argentina’s Shale Output Set To Normalize After Roadblocks Are Lifted 5 days EIA: Jet Fuel Demand Is On The Mend 7 days Angola And Zambia Sign $5 Billion Oil Pipelines Deal 7 days Scientists: Bacteria Could Be Used To Source Copper 7 days Oil Trading Giant Looks To Enter The Permian Through Major Asset Sale 7 days Chesapeake Considering Texas Asset Sale 8 days Shell Raises Dividend As Q1 Earnings Jump On Higher Oil Prices 8 days U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973 8 days Mexico’s Private Oil Companies Could Add 700,000 Bpd By 2030 8 days Senate Reinstates Methane Emission Rules For Oil, Gas Industry 9 days Major Chinese Investors Could Buy Stake In Aramco 9 days Oman’s National Oil Firm To Sell Off Assets To Fund $8 Billion In Spending 9 days Brent Crude Loadings Could Stop If Workers Go On Strike In Mid-May 9 days Alberta Wins “Turn Off Oil Taps” Court Battle 9 days Uganda Set To Launch Tenders On Massive Oil Project In December 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen. 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks. 9 minutes Biden’s $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status – Electoral Votes 4 hours 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows 13 mins *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav – “The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power” 2 days Americans are not agreement capable. 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 13 hours How US Capitalism Uses Nationalism 3 hours Сryptocurrency predictions 3 hours Forecasts for Natural Gas 21 hours Joe Biden’s Presidency 4 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds 13 hours The Painful Death of Coal Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Find us on:

Are Big Oil’s Renewable Investments Paying Off? Big oil’s major renewables investmentsâ¦

Oil Rises To Seven-Week High On Strong Remand Recovery Oil prices rose to theâ¦

Home Latest Energy News Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Related News Higher Oil Prices Spur Brazil To Sell More Assets 80% Of U.S. Coal Plants Are Uneconomic As Renewables Costs Drop Saudi Arabia Could Slash Deficit To Below 5% Of GDP At $60 Oil Biden Could Subsidize Nuclear Power To Reach U.S. Climate Goals Environmentalists: BlackRock’s Exxon Vote Is Moment Of Truth Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze By Tsvetana Paraskova – May 07, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) tried to prevent blackouts during the winter storm by paying large industrial users to cut power consumption, but the program to save electricity actually ended up further eroding natural gas supply because some of those large users they shut down were natural gas infrastructure firms, an analysis by The Wall Street Journal has found.

During the Texas Freeze in the middle of February, ERCOT activated its program to pay big industrial consumers to reduce the electricity they use in an attempt to alleviate the enormous strain on the state’s grid due to record winter demand while many wind and natural gas facilities were down.

However, the Texas grid operator didn’t know which companies exactly were part of the scheme to cut power consumption. It turns out, the Journal’s analysis of grid records shows, that this move further reduced natural gas supply in the state.

Officials at ERCOT said that the grid operator was unaware that the program to save power actually ended up cutting off some of the much-needed natural gas supply at the time by shutting down critical natural gas infrastructure .

Back in February, ERCOT called for rotating outages across the state as extreme winter weather forced wind power generating units offline, while electricity demand set a new winter peak record. During the winter storms, natural gas production in Texas collapsed by 45 percent , primarily due to freeze-offs.

“We do know [a facility] has qualified and performed to the requirement because we test them, but we don’t know what it is they do,” Kenan Ögelman, ERCOT’s vice president of commercial operations, told the Journal.

The grid operator in Texas also said it would need to re-evaluate whether critically important natural gas infrastructure should be allowed to qualify for the payments-for-reduced consumption program in the future.

The biggest winners of the Texas Freeze were companies that produce, distribute, and trade natural gas, according to interviews and quarterly earnings reports reviewed by Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

How Russia Could Kickstart Another Oil Price War EU Admits It Can’t Go Net-Zero Without Natural Gas The 5 Most Influential Oil Companies In The World

Join the discussion |

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com