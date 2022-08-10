Grenadian Pension Secretariat to commence operation after Carnival

Entornointeligente.com /

The Grenadian Pension Secretariat established by the Ministry of Finance to expedite data processing for the November 2022 pension pay out, will commence operations today August 10 th . That’s according to the Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, who spoke of the establishment during a recent luncheon with the business sector.

He explained to the media last week Wednesday, that Cabinet has approved the timeline and mechanism to be implemented for the payment of pension to eligible individuals. The government will use the months of August and September to finalize and process data so that payments can be made on time.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/REG100822GRENADA.mp3 Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell

