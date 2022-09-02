Grenada receives more coronavirus vaccines

Entornointeligente.com /

Despite the continued slow uptake of the Coronavirus vaccines in Grenada, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs (MOHWARA) through the Community Nursing Department, is not relenting.

it is instead ensuring that all efforts are made to encourage vaccination against the deadly virus, through education, awareness, and the availability of a variety of vaccines.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs has received another batch of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. 5,850 doses of Pfizer vaccines and 6,000 doses of Moderna vaccines were donated to the Government and People of Grenada by the Government of the Republic of Korea.

Acknowledging receipt of the medicine and recognising its life-saving value and benefits as was demonstrated during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry thanked the Government of the Republic of Korea for the donation.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs also places on record its sincere thanks to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development in Grenada for its role in securing the donation.

With the new school year beginning on Monday, 5 September 2022, health officials are encouraging parents to be mindful of the presence of Covid-19, vaccine-preventable diseases, and gastroenteritis.

Nursing officials say it is of paramount importance and beneficial to both parent and child, to have their full complement of childhood vaccines, and to encourage the practice of proper hand and cough hygiene on re-entering the school setting to prevent disease outbreak and transmission.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report .

LINK ORIGINAL: Now Grenada

Entornointeligente.com