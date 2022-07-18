Grenada appoints Nigerian as Ambassador-at-Large

Entornointeligente.com /

by Linda Straker

Nwaneri appointed on 11 July 2022 Nwaneri chairs Tochil Global Enterprises Ltd, Centrafrique Investment Group CIG Nigeria and Grenada will be having an investment summit in October 2022 in Grenada As of 11 July 2022, Grenada appointed an Ambassador-at-Large to Nigeria. He is Tochil Nwaneri from Imo State. That state has several natural resources including crude oil, natural gas, lead, solar, and wind power.

There are 36 states in Nigeria, and while Imo is the third smallest in the area, it is the 14 th most populated with an estimated population of over 5.4 million as of 2016. There are over 163 oil wells at over 12 different locations in the state. The main petroleum companies operating in the state are Addax Petroleum, Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, and AGIP.

Nwaneri is the chairman of Tochil Global Enterprises Ltd, Centrafrique Investment Group (CIG).

Grenada’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has yet to issue an announcement of the appointment. A message was left for the Permanent Secretary seeking confirmation of the appointment which was published on the website https://www.sunnewsonline.com/grenada-appoints-ambassador-at-large .

The announcement is dated the same date that Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell’s National Democratic Congress administration held its first cabinet meeting. The Ministers of Cabinet is the authority that must approve all diplomatic appointments, but no mention was made of the appointment during the 12 July 2022 post-cabinet briefing.

The appointment appears to be the administration’s first which also contradicts a policy of the new administration voted into office on 23 June 2022. Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Andall said in last week’s post-cabinet briefing that the administration will be implementing several recommendations from the Richard Cheltenham Commission of Inquiry, an inquiry done more than 10 years by Sir Richard Cheltenham.

That commissioner of inquiry investigated the infamous briefcase scandal involving former Prime Minister Keith Mitchell on allegations that he accepted a bribe payment. The Cheltenham report recommended that Grenada cease appointing non-nationals to diplomatic posts such as ambassadors.

«We are also going to be guided by the Cheltenham report, which recommended that certain practices be done away with regarding the appointment of ambassadors, trade counsellors, honorary counsels, and so on,» said Andall.

The online news site said that Nwaneri disclosed in a statement that he will be at the helm of affairs as chairman of the official diplomatic headquarters which will be situated in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Nwaneri is a financial investment expert and has promised to use his new office to further strengthen and create investment opportunities between the 2 countries. He also disclosed that Nigeria and Grenada will be having an investment summit in October 2022 in Grenada.

