Greensleeves Publishing, Chris Brown Reach Settlement In Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

A settlement has reportedly been reached in the copyright infringement lawsuit filed against R&B singer Chris Brown and music label Sony Music Entertainment.

Greensleeves Publishing filed the lawsuit in a New York District Court in July last year, accusing Brown of copying the lyrics from Red Rat’s 1997 hit song Tight Up Skirt.

The ripped lyrics and melody were used in Brown’s 2017 single, Privacy.

Greensleeves was seeking over US$1.5 million in damages, profits, and interest.

In a recent letter to the court, the parties advised the judge that they have reached a settlement that fully resolves the matter.

Details of the settlement agreement, including financial terms, have not been disclosed.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

