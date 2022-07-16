Greener global development underscored

Entornointeligente.com /

Aerial photo taken on Aug 23, 2021 shows the scenery of Saihanba forest farm in North China’s Hebei province. [Photo/Xinhua] China will promote a stronger, greener and healthier global development with the international community, said a Chinese official.

«We must stay committed to development,» said Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu on Thursday. «The people’s dream for a better life and social stability can only be realized through continuous development.»

Huang made these remarks at a ministerial roundtable of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, convened under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

«We must focus on development, implement the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and pursue development in real earnest,» Huang said.

He said China will implement a new philosophy, coordinate COVID-19 pandemic prevention, ensure steady growth, take coordinated moves, promote structural adjustment, and carry out reform to achieve continuous economic and social development.

Huang emphasized the importance of promoting green and low-carbon transition.

The world is currently undergoing food and energy security crises, Huang said. «We need to be determined, not to waver or even to reverse the course of green transition. China will remain firm in advancing its efforts to meet carbon neutrality goals,» he said.

China will act based on the principle of establishing the new before abolishing the old by looking into its fundamental realities of the coal-based energy structure, and make more effort on the clean and efficient use of coal. China also aims to boost the capacity of power grids to absorb electricity generated from renewable energy sources and to promote optimized combination of coal and new energy, thus securing a safe low-carbon development.

«We must cooperate, build a global development partnership, and leave no country or person behind,»Huang said.

China will uphold the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, promote global sustainable development, and provide more public goods for the world.

Huang, president of the 15th Conference of Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP 15, said China is making every effort to organize the second part of COP 15, «hoping all parties will work together toward the same direction».

