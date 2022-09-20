Green Market Santa Cruz hosts Chocolate Festival

Entornointeligente.com /

The Green Mar­ket San­ta Cruz will be host­ing It's an­nu­al Choco­late fes­ti­val on Sat­ur­day 24 Sep­tem­ber 2022.

On Sat­ur­day 24th Sep­tem­ber, the Green Mar­ket San­ta Cruz will host its an­nu­al Choco­late fes­ti­val. The event will bring to­geth­er choco­late mak­ers, choco­latiers, and choco­late ex­perts for a fun, choco­late filled day.

Trinidad and To­ba­go is home to Trini­tario ca­cao, renowned across the world for its strong, in­tense flavour pro­file. Michael Ball­mann, busi­ness de­vel­op­ment man­ag­er of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Fine Co­coa Com­pa­ny (TTFCC) ex­plained that «we have an un­matched num­ber of va­ri­eties of Trini­tario which grow in T&T; over 100 sub­species are grown here. Choco­latiers and chefs con­sid­er Trini­tario to be the most su­pe­ri­or va­ri­ety of ca­cao for its fine flavour notes. In­ter­na­tion­al­ly, it is of­ten used as a blend with oth­er va­ri­eties of ca­cao which are more abun­dant and more eco­nom­i­cal to pur­chase, to in­ten­si­fy the choco­latey notes of a dessert or pas­try.»

TTFCC will re­turn to the Green Mar­ket for our an­nu­al Choco­late Fes­ti­val «We are ex­cit­ed to rein­tro­duce our­selves to the San­ta Cruz mar­ket and will use the mar­ket to test out some of our prod­ucts we have com­ing out soon like our ve­g­an-friend­ly oat milk choco­late, a 58% sug­ar free dark choco­late and choco­late cov­ered quinoa. These are part of a new health range that we will be launch­ing mid-Oc­to­ber in time for Christ­mas. We will al­so be of­fer­ing sam­ples and show­cas­ing our ex­ist­ing sig­na­ture prod­ucts, in­clud­ing our choco­late pineap­ple chow and scor­pi­on pep­per drink­ing choco­late!»

The Green Mar­ket San­ta Cruz will wel­come for the first time the Grena­da Choco­late Fest and True Blue Bay Re­sort Grena­da. Mag­dale­na Field­en, founder and or­ga­niz­er of Grena­da Choco­late Fest ex­plained «we want to let Tri­nis know about the Grena­da Choco­late and Rum Fest, 2023; it will be our 10th edi­tion and we plan to make it spe­cial by al­so cel­e­brat­ing our rum that goes quite well with choco­late.» «We are al­so look­ing in­to the pos­si­bil­i­ty of hav­ing a mi­ni trade show fo­rum invit­ing re­gion­al co­coa pro­duc­ers and choco­latiers as the Caribbean has many coun­tries pro­duc­ing fine co­coa.» She proud­ly de­scribes Grena­da co­coa as «one of the strongest, rich­est co­coas in the world par­tial­ly due to its su­per rich vol­canic soil and the hot sun. The co­coa in Grena­da is char­ac­ter­is­tic of mak­ing rich fruity choco­lates, with earthy notes of red fruits and cit­rus with hints of to­bac­co.»

We so look for­ward to wel­com­ing our lo­cal choco­late and co­coa ven­dors (Ran­cho Que­ma­do Es­tates, TTFCC, Mon­tanos Choco­late Com­pa­ny, Uber­green Or­gan­ics, Or­ti­no­la Great House among oth­ers) as well as our new ven­dors from Grena­da. You can ex­pect to find high-grade choco­late bars, choco­late rum, fine co­coa, choco­late sticks and truf­fles for sale at the mar­ket.

Our chefs will have de­li­cious meals with a choco­late twist. Shop our choco­late themed ar­ti­sanal goods, take in the tra­di­tion­al co­coa dance and get a sneak peek of the Grena­da choco­late fes­ti­val. It’s all hap­pen­ing on Re­pub­lic Day at the Green Mar­ket San­ta Cruz from 6 am to 1 pm. Spe­cial thanks to our spon­sor True Blue Bay Re­sort Grena­da and Grena­da Choco­late Fest.

The Green Mar­ket is com­mit­ted to pro­mot­ing healthy food through farmer and con­sumer ed­u­ca­tion and to build­ing a com­mu­ni­ty of eco-con­scious con­sumers who will help us ad­vo­cate for healthy eat­ing and life choic­es as well as en­vi­ron­men­tal pro­tec­tion and preser­va­tion.

