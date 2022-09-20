Green Market Santa Cruz hosts Chocolate Festival

The Green Market Santa Cruz will be hosting It’s annual Chocolate festival on Saturday 24 September 2022. Details follow In this press release…
On Saturday 24th September, the Green Market Santa Cruz will host its annual Chocolate festival. The event will bring together chocolate makers, chocolatiers, and chocolate experts for a fun, chocolate filled day.
Trinidad and Tobago is home to Trinitario cacao, renowned across the world for its strong, intense flavour profile. Michael Ballmann, business development manager of the Trinidad and Tobago Fine Cocoa Company (TTFCC) explained that «we have an unmatched number of varieties of Trinitario which grow in T&T; over 100 subspecies are grown here. Chocolatiers and chefs consider Trinitario to be the most superior variety of cacao for its fine flavour notes. Internationally, it is often used as a blend with other varieties of cacao which are more abundant and more economical to purchase, to intensify the chocolatey notes of a dessert or pastry.»
TTFCC will return to the Green Market for our annual Chocolate Festival «We are excited to reintroduce ourselves to the Santa Cruz market and will use the market to test out some of our products we have coming out soon like our vegan-friendly oat milk chocolate, a 58% sugar free dark chocolate and chocolate covered quinoa. These are part of a new health range that we will be launching mid-October in time for Christmas. We will also be offering samples and showcasing our existing signature products, including our chocolate pineapple chow and scorpion pepper drinking chocolate!»
The Green Market Santa Cruz will welcome for the first time the Grenada Chocolate Fest and True Blue Bay Resort Grenada. Magdalena Fielden, founder and organizer of Grenada Chocolate Fest explained «we want to let Trinis know about the Grenada Chocolate and Rum Fest, 2023; it will be our 10th edition and we plan to make it special by also celebrating our rum that goes quite well with chocolate.» «We are also looking into the possibility of having a mini trade show forum inviting regional cocoa producers and chocolatiers as the Caribbean has many countries producing fine cocoa.» She proudly describes Grenada cocoa as «one of the strongest, richest cocoas in the world partially due to its super rich volcanic soil and the hot sun. The cocoa in Grenada is characteristic of making rich fruity chocolates, with earthy notes of red fruits and citrus with hints of tobacco.»
We so look forward to welcoming our local chocolate and cocoa vendors (Rancho Quemado Estates, TTFCC, Montanos Chocolate Company, Ubergreen Organics, Ortinola Great House among others) as well as our new vendors from Grenada. You can expect to find high-grade chocolate bars, chocolate rum, fine cocoa, chocolate sticks and truffles for sale at the market.
Our chefs will have delicious meals with a chocolate twist. Shop our chocolate themed artisanal goods, take in the traditional cocoa dance and get a sneak peek of the Grenada chocolate festival. It’s all happening on Republic Day at the Green Market Santa Cruz from 6 am to 1 pm. Special thanks to our sponsor True Blue Bay Resort Grenada and Grenada Chocolate Fest.
The Green Market is committed to promoting healthy food through farmer and consumer education and to building a community of eco-conscious consumers who will help us advocate for healthy eating and life choices as well as environmental protection and preservation.
