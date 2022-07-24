Greece ‘deliberately’ violating terms of Lausanne Peace Treaty – Erdogan

Entornointeligente.com /

The terms and conditions of the treaty, particularly the rights of Turkish minority, have recently been deliberately eroded by Greece, says Türkiye’s President Erdogan on the 99th anniversary of Lausanne Peace Treaty. The treaty was signed on July 24, 1923 after the Turkish victory in the War of Independence. (AA) Greece has recently been deliberately eroding terms and conditions of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

President Erdogan made the remarks in a video message on the 99th anniversary of Lausanne Peace Treaty.

«The terms and conditions of Lausanne Peace Treaty, particularly rights of Turkish minority, have recently been deliberately eroded by Greece,» he said.

«It is not possible for our country to accept this situation, which is incompatible with the principle of good neighbourly relations and loyalty to the treaty,» he added.

Türkiye solidifies its active position in regional and global issues as it takes firm step towards 2023, the 100th anniversary of Lausanne Peace Treaty and foundation of the Republic of Türkiye, he added.

The treaty was signed on July 24, 1923 after the Turkish victory in the War of Independence.

The Spokesperson of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also slammed Greece for its discriminatory policies against Turkish minority in the country.

Sharing facts about the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, Tanju Bilgic in a tweet he said: No kindergartens; no schools for children under 9; only 2 high schools; insufficient buildings; old textbooks.

Discrimination is rule in 🇬🇷

Facts on Turkish Minority in Western Thrace:

📌No kindergartens

📌 No schools under 9 🧑‍🎓 in 🇬🇷 (4 🧑‍🎓is enough in 🇹🇷)

📌 Only 2 high schools

📌 Insufficient buildings

📌 Old textbooks

📌 Same number of teachers (3K Greeks in 🇹🇷 vs 150K Turks in 🇬🇷) https://t.co/1jws522KyA

— Tanju Bilgiç (@TanjuBilgic) July 24, 2022 Greece responsible for tensions in Aegean

Türkiye's Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun said on Sunday Greece is responsible for escalating tensions in the Aegean.

«Greece has been the party responsible for escalating the tension in the Aegean for several months,» he said, adding that Ankara has «the resources and capabilities to respond to any move.»

Altun emphasised that Türkiye wishes to have good relations with all its neighbours and to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Greece has been stationing troops on islands in the eastern Aegean, near the Turkish coast and in many cases visible from shore.

These islands were required to be demilitarised under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Treaty of Paris, so any troops or weapons on the islands are strictly forbidden.

