Great interest in lecture on medicinal cannabis

Entornointeligente.com / WILLEMSTAD – Minister of Public Health, Nature and Environment Suzanne Camelia-Römer gave a lecture at the University of Curacao last night about the government’s policy regarding medicinal cannabis.

This meeting was primarily intended for those directly involved, such as planters, pharmacists, investors, lawyers, and notaries. The lecture was visited by many interested people. Not everybody could get hold of a chair in the auditorium, as can be seen on the pictures.

The Minister talked about the government’s policy on medicinal cannabis and what the plans are for the future.

