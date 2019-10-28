Gravedigger drowns during weekly swim

Entornointeligente.com /

EVERY Sunday before heading to church, Neville Boland would take a swim at the beach near his home. Sunday he took his last dip.

Boland, 73, a gravedigger, of Embacadere, San Fernando, was seen around 3 p.m. heading to the Black Sand beach, located to the back of the housing scheme in Embacadere.

Half an hour later, he was again spotted, this time motionless in the ­water. Residents of the area pulled his body to the shore and the police were contacted.

Residents described Boland as being up to date with current affairs, and very helpful.

