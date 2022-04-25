Grand welcome for medalists Hamilton and James and other Dominican athletes at CARIFTA Games

Entornointeligente.com /

Addison James and Treneese Hamilton arriving at Douglas Charles airport on Sunday Gold medalist Treneese Hamilton and Silver medalist Addison James who represented Dominica in the CARIFTA 2022 Games received a grand welcome when they returned to Dominica on Sunday.

The two athletes landed at the Douglas Charles Airport at around 1 pm where the Minister of Sports – Hon. Roselyn Paul met and congratulated the players; following which the Ministry of Sports hosted a welcome reception in the Business Lounge of the airport.

During the brief ceremony, congratulatory remarks were given by the Minister for Sports and the Minister for Youth, Dr. Adis King. Both ministries also presented token of appreciation to the athletes.

At the airport, in an interview with DBS Radio’s Gavin Richards, Hamilton expressed appreciation for the welcome she received from her family and supporters.

«I really love and appreciate what they did. I didnât expect to see everyone especially this large [group] of people here, itâs really a shock,» she stated.

Dominicaâs star shot-putter said she worked hard to reach where she is and is excited to end her CARIFTA journey with a gold medal.

Treneeseâs equally excited mom Jazmine Hamilton said she is celebrating «a proud moment» for her family.

Addison James who won gold in the U17 javelin event, also expressed pride in bringing home a medal in his first CARIFTA Games.

«I am really proud because I was a little nervous but I kept my cool and I did my best,» he said

James said the support means a lot to him and is happy that he has made his country and family proud.

At the CARIFTA Games this year, Dominica, with a gold and a silver medal, ranked 10th in the medal tally of the games.

Nine other players also represented Dominica at the games including U17 Girls- Faithlean Kalima Simon (100m, 200m), Kerelle Etienne (100m, 200m), U20 Women Jemerly Lawrence (100m, High Jump), U20/Open Men- Nathan Telemaque (Octathalon), Malachi Cuffy (800m) Neo Davis (1500m, 5000m), Joshua St. Jean (100m and 200m) Peter Daniel (100m and 200m) and Peterson Daniel (Javelin).

The games were hosted by Jamaica, which also topped the medal tally with 97 medals (47 – Gold, 32 – Silver, and 18 – Bronze).

The 49th edition of the CARIFTA Games was held from the 16th to the v18th of April at the National Stadium in Kingston.

