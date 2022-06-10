Grammys add new categories, including songwriter of the year

Entornointeligente.com /

LOS ANGELES (AP):

The Grammys are adding a special Song for Social Change award and five new categories including Songwriter of the Year, giving the Recording Academy an avenue to honour music’s best composer.

The academy announced Thursday that the new non-classical songwriter category will recognise one individual who was the «most prolific» non-performing and non-producing songwriter for a body of new work during an eligibility year. The category is taking a different approach than Song of the Year, which awards the songwriter or songwriters who wrote the lyrics or melodies to one song.

«This new category is truly for an expert person at the songwriting craft,» Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr told AP. Songwriters must have written a minimum of five songs in which they are credited «solely» as a songwriter or co-writer.

«Somebody who writes their own music and records it would not be eligible,» he said. «They would have to be doing songs for others. We want to highlight the craft of writing songs professionally for artistes.»

