Grammy Museum Names Michael Sticka President

The Grammy Museum announced today the promotion of Michael Sticka to president, with a contract that extends through 2022. According to the announcement, as president, Sticka will continue to lead the museum’s growth and sustainability strategy as an independent nonprofit arts organization and oversee all aspects of museum operations, including curatorial, development, marketing, grants and awards, public and education programs, and more.

The organization also announced that both the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy have invested significant funds in the museum — $5 million and more than $300,000, respectively — the largest amount that either has made to date. Latin Academy funds will go toward expanding Latin music-focused exhibits, Latin music focused education programs, and hiring a Latin music curator, while the Recording Academy’s will go to renovations and technology updates throughout the Museum.

Sticka first joined the Recording Academy in March 2014.

“Under Michael’s leadership and guidance, the Grammy Museum has not only secured substantial new investments from the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy, but has also seen a tremendous increase in visitors, revenue from attendance, merchandise and event sales, and more” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Grammy Museum.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the Grammy Museum,” said Latin Recording Academy President/CEO Gabriel Abaroa Jr. “The Latin Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum share the commitment of educating the public about the significant contributions Latin music has made in the world.”

“As Executive Director, I’ve witnessed our team’s incredible passion, hard work, and dedication, which has strengthened our impact and presence in the Los Angeles music and education communities,” said Sticka. “I’m honored that the Board has entrusted me in the role as President, allowing me to continue leading this extraordinary team with the purpose of driving our social good within the community and uphold the Museumâs mission to educate, inspire, cultivate creativity, and share the significance of music. Over the course of the next several years, we will continue our investment in our curatorial mission and in our community engagement and education programs with the goal of reaching 100,000 students over the next five years.”

