Four Reggae Boyz Remain In Saudi Arabia After Second COVID-19 Positive Results

The four Reggae Boyz, who remained in Saudi Arabia due to positive COVID-19 test, were all retested on Thursday and returned positive results.

Three of the four players missed both games for the Reggae Boyz against Saudi Arabia after testing positive on arrival in the Middle East. The fourth player returned a positive test after taking part in the first game last Saturday. They will all be retested on Sunday and if negative, they will have to spend another 72 hours in Saudi Arabia before being able to fly home. Two other team members who tested positive, have already returned home.

