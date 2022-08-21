Grammar School student gets Bunpan’s Theophilus Shallow Athletic Award

Entornointeligente.com /

The Marriaqua United Friendly Society — «Bunpan» — has presented Grammar School student Keo Davis with the inaugural Theophilus Shallow Athletic Award.

This award is to assist Davis with his educational expenses as well as his thriving athletic career.

It provides financial assistance in the amount of EC$1,400 annually for the next four years, to help Davis in the completion of his two remaining years at the St. Vincent Grammar School and two years at a post-secondary institution.

This award was created in honour of former president of the society, Theophilus Shallow, who was an ardent sportsman.

During his more active years, Shallow was involved in cricket, netball and basketball and also served as a referee for the Netball Association. In academics, he completed a master’s degree in economics.

«The most fitting tribute to Mr. Shallow is the award that was presented, in his name, to the young and talented Davis who has been excelling in track and field both locally and regionally,» Bunpan said.

Davis is the St. Vincent Grammar School’s 2022 intermediate champ as well as the 2022 Inter-Secondary School intermediate champ. He also inspired the citizens of St. Vincent and Grenadines with his performance at the 2022 CARIFTA games, when he earned a bronze medal in the 100m, and a silver medal in the 200m.

Davis is a member of Bunpan and the society recognised his success by featuring him on its 2022 Annual General Meeting booklet.

Vice President of the society, Leroy Jackson challenged Davis to strive for the top position academically as well as in sports. He also urged him not only to represent the

ideals of the Society, but also his community as well as SVG and to «continue to make us all proud».

The award was presented on Aug. 11 by Shallow’s wife, retired teacher Jennifer Shallow, who, coincidentally, taught Davis and his parents.

She expressed deep appreciation for the award being created in honour of her husband.

«Bunpan is pleased not only to continue providing a death benefit to the beneficiaries of our members but also for being able to provide resources and support to the community. We are grateful for the opportunity to invest in our young people, and to open doors for the next generation,» the society said.

Share this: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email More Skype Tumblr LinkedIn Print Pinterest Telegram Reddit Pocket

LINK ORIGINAL: iWitness News

Entornointeligente.com