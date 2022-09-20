GraceKennedy To Halt Remittance Services At Four Locations

Entornointeligente.com /

GraceKennedy will no longer offer its remittance services at a number of locations across the island. The Bank of Jamaica says GK has voluntarily surrendered its Remittance Operating Licences for four sub-agents. A notice today indicated that GK Remittance Services, which includes Western Union will be discontinued at: McDonald Hardware & Groceries in Claremont, St. Ann; Auto-Pro Body Repair in Bull Bay, St. Andrew; Shazz Service Station in Richmond, St. Ann; and Drymac Electrical & Kencot Park, 4 Central Road, St. Andrew. Western Union remittance services are still being offered at 219 other locations islandwide.

