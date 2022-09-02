GraceKennedy to acquire Scotia Insurance Caribbean Ltd

Entornointeligente.com /

GraceKennedy (GK) has reached an agree­ment with The Bank of No­va Sco­tia to ac­quire 100 per cent of Sco­tia In­sur­ance Caribbean Ltd (SICL), with the as­so­ci­at­ed trans­ac­tion be­ing sub­ject to reg­u­la­to­ry ap­provals and oth­er cus­tom­ary clos­ing con­di­tions.

The an­nounce­ment came one year af­ter GK’s ac­qui­si­tion of an­oth­er Bank of No­va Sco­tia sub­sidiary, Sco­tia In­sur­ance East­ern Caribbean Lim­it­ed (SIECL), in Au­gust 2021, which was sub­se­quent­ly re­brand­ed un­der the name GK Life In­sur­ance East­ern Caribbean Lim­it­ed (GK Life).

Like GK Life, SICL is a li­censed life in­sur­ance com­pa­ny, which of­fers cred­it pro­tec­tion to cus­tomers on per­son­al loans, res­i­den­tial mort­gages, per­son­al lines of cred­it, per­son­al and small busi­ness cred­it cards.

SICL cur­rent­ly op­er­ates in Bar­ba­dos, Be­lize, British Vir­gin Is­lands, Cay­man Is­lands and Turks and Caicos Is­lands.

GK Group CEO Don We­h­by, who com­ment­ed on the de­vel­op­ment said, «The ac­qui­si­tion of SICL is an­oth­er step in the ful­fil­ment of our strat­e­gy to grow GK’s in­sur­ance busi­ness in the Caribbean as we con­tin­ue to ex­pand the foot­print of our fi­nan­cial group in the re­gion. Along with last year’s ac­qui­si­tion of SIECL, the ad­di­tion of SICL, and the five ter­ri­to­ries where it op­er­ates, will mean we have ex­pand­ed GK’s life in­sur­ance busi­ness to a to­tal of 13 mar­kets in less than two years. M&A (merg­ers and ac­qui­si­tions) con­tin­ues to be a key strate­gic dri­ver of growth for our group, as we move to­wards achieve­ment of our 2030 vi­sion.»

We­h­by said the com­pa­ny’s M&A Unit is in dis­cus­sions on M&A trans­ac­tions lo­cal­ly and in­ter­na­tion­al­ly, adding the com­pa­ny is look­ing for­ward to what the fu­ture has in store.

Steven Whit­ting­ham, Deputy CEO of the GK Fi­nan­cial Group with di­rect re­spon­si­bil­i­ty for the in­sur­ance seg­ment al­so not­ed that since 2019 there was a steadi­ly strength­en­ing GK’s pres­ence in the in­sur­ance mar­ket.

He said the seg­ment con­tin­ues to ben­e­fit from re­cent ac­qui­si­tions, in­clud­ing Key In­sur­ance in 2020 and SIECL in 2021.

«In 2019 we al­so en­tered a joint ven­ture part­ner­ship with Mus­son Ja­maica to launch Canopy In­sur­ance. We are look­ing for­ward to fur­ther build­ing out GK’s life in­sur­ance busi­ness with the ad­di­tion of SICL, and to serv­ing our cus­tomers in these new mar­kets. We are well-po­si­tioned to es­tab­lish GK as a ma­jor pan-Caribbean in­sur­er,» Whit­ting­ham added.

SICL will be the newest mem­ber of the GraceKennedy Fi­nan­cial Group, which com­pris­es of GK Life In­sur­ance East­ern Caribbean Lim­it­ed, GK Gen­er­al In­sur­ance, Key In­sur­ance, Canopy In­sur­ance, Al­lied In­sur­ance Bro­kers, GraceKennedy In­sur­ance Bro­kers, GK In­sur­ance East­ern Caribbean, GraceKennedy Re­mit­tance Ser­vices, GraceKennedy Mon­ey Ser­vices Group, GK Cap­i­tal Man­age­ment and First Glob­al Bank.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

