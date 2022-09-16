Gov’t Working With US Authorities To Extradite More Lottery Scammers

Entornointeligente.com /

National Security Minister Dr. Horace Chang has said the government is making arrangements with the US Justice Department to extradite more local individuals linked to lottery scamming activities to face trial in the United States. Dr. Chang again reiterated that the proceeds from lottery scamming activities are fuelling the violence in Jamaica, and declared that local law enforcement agencies are determined to dismantle the illegal networks. Speaking in Westmoreland on Thursday, Dr. Chang disclosed that 21 so-called lottery scammers were extradited to the US last year. The operations to arrest these individuals were conducted by the Joint Operations Linked to Telemarketing (JOLT) Task Force, which includes the police, Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), Financial Investigations Division (FID) as well as US investigators. While Dr. Chang noted that to find these criminals took not only technology but «hard work daily on the ground», he expressed confidence that «there’s more to come». He added that 52 people are currently before the court on charges related to scamming, and a number of lottery scamming networks are being monitored by local law enforcement, so it is only a matter of time before investigators «find them, catch them and lock them up». ‘Defend yourself’ In the meantime, the National Security Minister did not mince words when he declared that members of the security forces should take a zero tolerance approach in defending themselves from armed thugs who confront them. «Anytime a man take up a gun after police…when him fire him mustn’t miss. And when him get hurt, him get hurt. Once him pull a gun on a police officer, him must be prepared to deal with it,» said the minister, who further quipped that he preferred if the criminal does not then need medical care since that will cost the state «$10 million» to save his life. He urged criminals to instead surrender when approached by the police, adding that «they are entitled to a fair trial». Dr. Chang was speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new police station in Frome, Westmoreland.

