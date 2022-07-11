Gov’t undertaking electric vehicle trial programme

Entornointeligente.com /

The Government’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Trial programme, now under way, will assist in converting many state-owned fleets to EVs.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement while emphasising that this comes as the Electric Mobility Policy for the public transportation sector has been completed.

He was speaking at a ceremony to launch the programme, held at the Jaguar/Land Rover Showroom on Arthur Wint Drive in St Andrew last Friday.

There, the keys for the Build Your Dreams (BYD) electric vehicles, were handed over by Stewart’s Automotive Group and EV distributors, Flash Motors Company Limited, for five Government ministries to test drive for six weeks.

They are the Ministries of Transport and Mining; Finance and the Public Service; Science, Energy and Technology and two others that are yet to be confirmed.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com