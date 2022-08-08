Govt to reward Commonwealth medallists financially, Paul to earn the most

T&T cyclist Nicholas Paul will earn $437,500 from the State for his gold, silver and bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham England.
Paul won gold in the keirin event, followed by silver in the match sprint and bronze in the 1,000 metres time trial.
Sports Minister, Shamfa Cudjoe has shared details of the Ministry of Sport’s Rewards and Incentives Framework which has been in operation since 2017 and expires in 2027.
«We have paid over $6,000,000 in rewards to athletes based on this framework,» she said, noting that this is separate and apart from the support granted for elite athlete funding and other development assistance granted to athletes and their National Governing Bodies over the years.
Under the rewards programme, individual athletes competing in the Commonwealth Games will earn $250,000 for gold medals, $125,000 for silver and $62,500 for bronze.
Athletes competing in relay team events will earn $125,000 each for gold medals, $62,500 for silver and for bronze, $31,250.
Jereem Richards will earn $250,000 for winning gold in the 200 metres final and $125,000 for gold in the 4×400 metres event, for a total of $375,000.
Other members of the 4×400 team – Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara and Machel Cedenio – will each get $125,000 and the members of the 4×100 metres team – Jerod Elcock, Eric Harrison Jnr, Kion Benjamin and Kyle Greaux – will each get $62,500 for their silver medal run.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian