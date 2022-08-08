Govt to reward Commonwealth medallists financially, Paul to earn the most

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T cy­clist Nicholas Paul will earn $437,500 from the State for his gold, sil­ver and bronze medals at the Com­mon­wealth Games in Birm­ing­ham Eng­land.

Paul won gold in the keirin event, fol­lowed by sil­ver in the match sprint and bronze in the 1,000 me­tres time tri­al.

Sports Min­is­ter, Sham­fa Cud­joe has shared de­tails of the Min­istry of Sport’s Re­wards and In­cen­tives Frame­work which has been in op­er­a­tion since 2017 and ex­pires in 2027.

«We have paid over $6,000,000 in re­wards to ath­letes based on this frame­work,» she said, not­ing that this is sep­a­rate and apart from the sup­port grant­ed for elite ath­lete fund­ing and oth­er de­vel­op­ment as­sis­tance grant­ed to ath­letes and their Na­tion­al Gov­ern­ing Bod­ies over the years.

Un­der the re­wards pro­gramme, in­di­vid­ual ath­letes com­pet­ing in the Com­mon­wealth Games will earn $250,000 for gold medals, $125,000 for sil­ver and $62,500 for bronze.

Ath­letes com­pet­ing in re­lay team events will earn $125,000 each for gold medals, $62,500 for sil­ver and for bronze, $31,250.

Jereem Richards will earn $250,000 for win­ning gold in the 200 me­tres fi­nal and $125,000 for gold in the 4×400 me­tres event, for a to­tal of $375,000.

Oth­er mem­bers of the 4×400 team – Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Gue­vara and Machel Ce­de­nio – will each get $125,000 and the mem­bers of the 4×100 me­tres team – Jerod El­cock, Er­ic Har­ri­son Jnr, Kion Ben­jamin and Kyle Greaux – will each get $62,500 for their sil­ver medal run.

