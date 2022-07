Entornointeligente.com /

The Government of Dominica will continue to invest in education through continuous improvements in infrastructure.

That’s according to the Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and Nation Excellence, Hon. Octavia Alfred.

Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and Nation Excellence, Hon. Octavia Alfred.

