Gov’t targets southern Jamaica for development of new city

The Government is targeting the southern section of the island for the development of a new city in Jamaica.

«We are looking at the southern end and it appears to be that we are heading in the southwestern end. I am not saying anymore, I am not saying where, but it seems that all the features coincide in this end of the island,» declared Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

He was addressing the 8th staging of Black River Day in St Elizabeth on Friday.

He noted that the area being looked at for the new city features natural resources that are ripe for development, and the people «have the right type of energy, character and dignity about them to be a part of this future project.»

«So, in planning for the next 60 years, we have some big plans for this area that will improve urban planning, infrastructure and that will make your area a place of choice to live, work, raise families and retire in paradise,» he added.

