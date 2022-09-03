Gov’t spending $71 million on social housing in Denham Town

The Government is to spend $71 million to build 20 new homes for families in Denham Town in West Kingston.
The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation is providing $50 million, while the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development will provide the remaining $21 million.
The project is to be executed under the government’s New Social Housing Programme.
Ground was broken today for the Victoria Palms housing development.
Twelve units are slated for completion within a nine-month period.
