Gov’t spending $71 million on social housing in Denham Town

Entornointeligente.com /

​​​ The Government is to spend $71 million to build 20 new homes for families in Denham Town in West Kingston.

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation is providing $50 million, while the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development will provide the remaining $21 million.

The project is to be executed under the government’s New Social Housing Programme.

Ground was broken today for the Victoria Palms housing development.

Twelve units are slated for completion within a nine-month period.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com