Gov’t seizes donkey penises to be smuggled to Hong Kong

ABUJA (AP):

Nigerian officials have seized thousands of donkey penises that were about to be exported to Hong Kong, an official said on Thursday.

Sacks of the donkey male genitals were seized at the international airport in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, Sambo Dangaladima, the Nigeria Customs Service area commander, told reporters.

The consignment was «falsely declared … as cow male genitals (but) after due examination, my export officers discovered they were donkey male genitals,» said Dangaladima. A total of 16 sacks of the genitals were seized, he said.

An investigation has been launched to find out more information about the seized items, the customs service said.

