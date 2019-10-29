Gov’t Says It Is Closer To Securing Integrity Of Public Boards

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr. Nigel Clarke has said the Government of Jamaica is closer to securing the integrity of public boards. The composition of some boards was called into question following reports of corruption and nepotism at state run entities. Dr. Clarke said the amendment to the regulations that will improve public body governance in Jamaica will be tabled by the end of November this year. With the change in legislation will come measures, he said, “to ensure that the boards of public bodies have a staggering component to ensure that the board is not purely overturned on the change of administration; that a minimum of a third of administration are carried over to the next.” Public board directors will also have to undergo increased scrutiny where their professional qualifications are concerned. Jamaica has approximately 190 public bodies.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com