Govt prepares to move squatters

Entornointeligente.com /

While not disclosing when the actual relocations would begin, Minister of Housing George Payne told the House of Assembly yesterday provision was being made for those who illegally built houses at Rock Hall to be moved to Carpenter’s Glade in Parish Land, and Fairy Valley Ridge, both in Christ Church; Dodds Plantation in St Philip, and Chance Hall, St Lucy.

Payne said the illegal settlement had created security and health issues, because those people had “built their houses on a dump”.

Last October, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced that her Government would solve the squatting problem in a fair, reasonable and humane manner. (GC)

Subscribe now to our eNATION edition for the full story.

For the latest stories and breaking news updates download the Nationnews apps for iOS and Android.

LINK ORIGINAL: NationNews

Entornointeligente.com