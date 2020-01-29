 Govt prepares to move squatters - EntornoInteligente
29 enero, 2020
govt_prepares_to_move_squatters.gif

Govt prepares to move squatters

10 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

While not disclosing when the actual relocations would begin, Minister of Housing George Payne told the House of Assembly yesterday provision was being made for those who illegally built houses at Rock Hall to be moved to Carpenter’s Glade in Parish Land, and Fairy Valley Ridge, both in Christ Church; Dodds Plantation in St Philip, and Chance Hall, St Lucy.

Payne said the illegal settlement had created security and health issues, because those people had “built their houses on a dump”.

Last October, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced that her Government would solve the squatting problem in a fair, reasonable and humane manner. (GC)

Subscribe now to our  eNATION  edition for the full story.

For the latest stories and breaking news updates download the  Nationnews apps  for iOS and Android. 

LINK ORIGINAL: NationNews

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Allanamiento a las oficinas de EntornoInteligente

Adscoins New Single

Adscoins

Nota de Prensa VIP

Smart Reputation