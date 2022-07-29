Gov’t Moves to develop a Medicinal Cannabis Industry

Entornointeligente.com /

Cabinet has appointed a technical committee as the Government of Dominica moves to develop a medicinal cannabis industry here.

This is according to the country’s Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit.

The Prime Minister says work is currently ongoing to prepare the legislative framework for the industry.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit.

