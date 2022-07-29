29 julio, 2022
Mundo

Gov’t Moves to develop a Medicinal Cannabis Industry

15 segundos ago
govrt_moves_to_develop_a_medicinal_cannabis_industry.png
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Cabinet has appointed a technical committee as the Government of Dominica moves to develop a medicinal cannabis industry here.

This is according to the country’s Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit.

The Prime Minister says work is currently ongoing to prepare the legislative framework for the industry.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ290722MARIJUANA001.mp3 Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation