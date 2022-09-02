Govt lauds public for Independence Day turnout

The Government yesterday expressed sincerest thanks to the thousands of citizens who participated in Wednesday’s Independence Day celebrations throughout Trinidad and Tobago, noting they were the largest crowds ever seen at these celebrations.
There had been huge crowds at various events marking T&T’s Diamond Jubilee 60th Independence anniversary. Celebrations returned to normal at public events after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A statement from the Communication Ministry of the Office of the Prime Minister stated, «All reports confirmed that this year’s activities attracted the largest crowds ever seen at these celebrations, signalling, as it did, the return of the people’s celebration to the streets.
«The joy seen on the faces of young and old over the last month, the sheer exuberance on the faces of those who followed the military parades in Port-of-Spain and Scarborough, and the unabashed displays of patriotism through the creative use of the national colours, red, white, and black, all point to one inescapable fact: as our Honourable Prime Minister always states, ‘we have boundless faith in our destiny’.
«As proud as we are of our significant achievements over the past 60 years, we are prouder still of the love we share as a country. At our Diamond Jubilee, this love of our nation was tangibly demonstrated by the large crowds that came out to celebrate as one people.»
Government thanked all who contributed to ensuring the success of these celebrations.
Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, who chaired the Government’s planning committee, added, «The celebratory activities were all successful because each person in their own small way demonstrated the true essence of being Trinbagonian, that is, seeing light where others see darkness, utilising our God-given creativity to make others happy, and ensuring that no one was left behind.»
Government also thanked Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness, «who added a regional flavour to the celebrations» and praised the Cultural Caravan which traversed T&T, ensuring every citizen had the opportunity to celebrate.
The different activities will conclude with the celebration of the 46th anniversary of the country’s attainment of Republican status on September 24.
The PatriARTism exhibition of paintings at Mille Fleurs, Whitehall and Stollmeyer’s Castle runs until September 30. The Diamond Jubilee art exhibition at Parliament’s Rotunda and the National Library’s exhibition continues to be open to the public and the food and cultural village, utilising Whitehall as the backdrop, will continue until September 4.
