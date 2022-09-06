Gov’t harasses opposition with arrests, jail

Entornointeligente.com /

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP):

Opposition politicians languishing in prison. Journalists and government critics harassed and arrested. Public meetings banned.

Zimbabwe’s general election is several months away, but many opposition figures said they are already battling intense government repression similar to the iron-fisted rule of Robert Mugabe, the former president who died in 2019.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is responding with force to opposition to his rule, stoked by worsening economic conditions including inflation at more than 250 per cent and the emergence of a popular new party.

Among those suffering from the government’s dragnet is opposition member of parliament Job Sikhala, who has been detained in the harsh Chikurubi prison near the capital, Harare, for close to three months on accusations of inciting violence.

