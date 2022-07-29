Govt grants four-month extensions for several registrations, licenses

Entornointeligente.com /

The Of­fice of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al and Min­istry of Le­gal Af­fairs has ad­vised that Le­gal No­tices have been pub­lished fa­cil­i­tat­ing an ex­ten­sion of time from Au­gust 2nd , 2022, to De­cem­ber 2nd, 2022 in or­der to al­low cit­i­zens to com­ply with le­gal re­quire­ments for ef­fect­ing cer­tain pay­ments/ac­tion/li­cences/reg­is­tra­tions to be com­plet­ed for the fol­low­ing:

Le­gal No­tice No. 150 – the Bills of Sales Act, Chap 82:32 – to ex­tend the time for reg­is­ter­ing Bills of Sales for chat­tels (goods and prop­er­ty).

Le­gal No­tice No. 151 – the Cin­e­mato­graph Act, Chap 20:10 – to ex­tend the time to ac­quire the­atre and ex­hibitor li­cences.

Le­gal No­tices Nos. 152 and 153 – the Com­pa­nies Act, Chap 81:01 – to ex­tend the time in which penal­ties would be waived for late fil­ing and to ex­tend the time for reg­is­tra­tion of charges.

Le­gal No­tice No. 154 – the Li­cens­ing of Deal­ers (Pre­cious Met­als and Stones) Act, Chap 84:06 – to ex­tend the time to ac­quire li­cences for pre­cious met­als and stones.

Le­gal No­tice No. 155 – the Money­len­ders Act, Chap. 84:04 – to ex­tend the time for money­len­ders to ac­quire li­cences from the Board of In­land Rev­enue.

Le­gal No­tice No. 156 – the Non-Prof­it Or­gan­i­sa­tions Act, No. 7 of 2019 – to ex­tend the time for per­sons to reg­is­ter Non-Prof­it Or­gan­i­sa­tions and to ex­tend the time for fil­ing of Risk As­sess­ment Ques­tion­naires. Le­gal No­tice No. 157 – the Old Met­al and Ma­rine Stores Act, Chap 84:07 – to ex­tend the time for per­sons to ac­quire li­cences to deal in old met­als and ma­rine stores.

Le­gal No­tice No. 158 – the Pawn­bro­kers Act, Chap 84:05 – to ex­tend the time for pawn­bro­kers to ac­quire li­cences from the Board of In­land Rev­enue.

Le­gal No­tice No. 159- the Reg­is­tra­tion of Clubs Act, Chap 21:01 – to ex­tend the time for the reg­is­tra­tion of clubs (Mem­bers and Pro­pri­etary).

Le­gal No­tice No. 160 – the The­atres and Dance Halls Act, Chap 21:03 – to ex­tend the time to ac­quire a li­cence for the­atres and dance halls. Per­sons are ad­vised to take all nec­es­sary steps in or­der to en­sure fil­ings are up to date in the lim­it­ed ex­ten­sion pe­ri­od pro­vid­ed.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com