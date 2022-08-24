Govt forms road repair company to fix potholes, landslips

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced the formation of a road repair company which is to undertake the fixing of potholes and other damage to roads across the country.
He said the government could not do it in the last two years because of the amount of money being spent on ensuring the safety of citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
«Yes, this government acknowledges that the roads in this country would have deteriorated considerably. We acknowledge that. You know why?
During 2020 and 2021 we spent the money keeping you alive and there was not sufficient money to spend on road repairs. we made that call because as far as we’re concerned spending the money keeping you alive during the pandemic,» Dr Rowley said.
Dr Rowley, speaking during a People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting in Belmont last night, said the government is now in a position to do better.
«Only recently the Cabinet approved the formation of a road repair company specifically in the Ministry of Local Government. That company is being operationalised now. A board has been appointed, the Minister of Finance will make the money available, they are going to mobilise the contractors small, medium and whatever and we are going to go out other there and reinstate or roads. Our roads will not remain substandard forever. It was a question of priorities,» Dr Rowley said.
The Government has been under pressure for the state of the roads, with several landslips and large potholes happening across T&T.
Dr Rowley added that «in the middle of a pandemic the priority could not be ‘pothole’, the priority had to be life and limb.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian