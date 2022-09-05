Gov’t congratulates TKR Women on CPL win

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter:

The Gov­ern­ment Trinidad and To­ba­go ex­tends heart­felt con­grat­u­la­tions to the Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers Women’s Crick­et Team for be­ing crowned the first ever Cham­pi­ons of the Women’s Caribbean Pre­mier League held in St. Kitts from Au­gust 31 – Sep­tem­ber 4, 2022.

The di­verse team of lo­cal, re­gion­al and in­ter­na­tion­al play­ers show­cased the true ‘Trin­ba­go’ spir­it through­out the tour­na­ment, with every creed and race unit­ing to bring glo­ry to them­selves, the team and the coun­try.

Yes­ter­day’s win was an ex­cep­tion­al dis­play of team­work and tech­nique, with an un­de­ni­able en­er­gy and pas­sion for the game and de­ter­mi­na­tion to win. As we con­tin­ue to com­mem­o­rate our coun­try’s 60th An­niver­sary of In­de­pen­dence, we have a re­mark­able achieve­ment to add to our his­to­ry books and are proud to cel­e­brate with each mem­ber of the team.

Let this vic­to­ry serve as in­spi­ra­tion for us to press on with pride and con­tin­ue forg­ing for­ward to­geth­er with bound­less faith in our des­tiny.

