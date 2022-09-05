Gov’t congratulates TKR Women on CPL win

The government extended heartfelt congratulations to the Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s Cricket Team for being crowned the first ever Champions of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League:
The following is a press release from the Office of the Prime Minister:
The Government Trinidad and Tobago extends heartfelt congratulations to the Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s Cricket Team for being crowned the first ever Champions of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League held in St. Kitts from August 31 – September 4, 2022.
The diverse team of local, regional and international players showcased the true ‘Trinbago’ spirit throughout the tournament, with every creed and race uniting to bring glory to themselves, the team and the country.
Yesterday’s win was an exceptional display of teamwork and technique, with an undeniable energy and passion for the game and determination to win. As we continue to commemorate our country’s 60th Anniversary of Independence, we have a remarkable achievement to add to our history books and are proud to celebrate with each member of the team.
Let this victory serve as inspiration for us to press on with pride and continue forging forward together with boundless faith in our destiny.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian