Gov't 'committed' to following Constitution, Attorney General says

Attorney General Dr Derrick McKoy says the Government is «committed» to following the Constitution after a court ruling that regulations governing a 2018 state of emergency (SOE) in St James violated Jamaica’s supreme law and a citizen’s fundamental rights.

There’s been anticipation for McKoy’s comments given that today’s decision came within hours of the SOE declaration for St Catherine.

«The Government of Jamaica respects the Court’s ruling and commits to ensuring that the judgement is thoroughly followed. The Government is totally committed to fully applying the rule of law as laid down in the Constitution,» said the chief legal advisor to the government.

McKoy says he’s doing a «detailed review of the ruling to ensure that the current regulations are consistent with the court’s ruling».

St James taximan Roshaine Clarke won his lawsuit against the government over his detention under a state of emergency declared in the parish in 2018. He asserted that his rights were breached.

