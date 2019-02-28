Gov’t Awaiting Court Ruling On POCA Provisions To Guide New Order Under Terrorism Prevention Act

Entornointeligente.com /

Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte says despite the House of Representatives approving the Order which will require lawyers to disclose information on some clients, the Government will be guided by the Court of Appeal’s ruling on specific provisions in the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA). Attorneys have taken issue with the Terrorism Prevention (Designated Reporting Entity) (Attorneys-at-Law) Resolution under the Terrorism Prevention Act, which was passed on Tuesday, as it contains provisions similar to the POCA, which the Jamaican Bar Association is challenging. Mrs Malahoo Forte said the resolution, which was passed to meet international standards, will become effective six months from the day it was passed. The Attorney General, who was a guest Thursday on RJR’s talkshow programme, Hotline , stated her discomfort with the position countries with similar constitutions to Jamaica are placed in by the international community. “There is not much patience within the international community to hear small island states say, ‘Hold on, we may have constitutional challenge’. Since I have been in the role of Attorney General, every participation I am involved in in the international community, I make it very clear that I can not advise the Government of Jamaica to enter into agreement or for obligations to be imposed without proper consideration to what our constitution provides,” she explained. The Attorney General said she is not aware whether the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is responsible for the resolution, consulted with the Jamaican Bar Association prior to its passage. However, because of the obligations on which Jamaica will be assessed soon, the resolution was pushed ahead. The Bar Association has said there was no consultation.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com