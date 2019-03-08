Gov’t actively pursuing gender equality — Holness

Entornointeligente.com / KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says gender equality is a priority of the Government and a part of its “prosperity plan.” “For this Government, achieving gender equality is now accepted, understood and pursued as a condition for inclusive economic growth, social equity, human capital and socio-emotional development. It is indeed an integral part of our prosperity plan,” said Holness.

The prime minister, who was addressing the Women in Law Conference at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters today, pointed out that much of the policy initiatives geared toward achieving gender equality was announced during the budget presentation made by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke yesterday.

“Much of the policy initiative announced, many of them would have significant impact for women particularly women in business, small, medium-sized and micro enterprises and in Jamaica’s case, we pursue gender equality (and) we mainstream many of our policies for gender equality because for us it is important in tackling poverty,” he stated.

The prime minister also stated that Government policy regarding gender equality must be geared at treating with issues of violence from a gender perspective.

“For the Government it is not just a fashionable catch-phrase, these are things that we see as important in ensuring the equitable and inclusive development of our society and that’s why we have been making certain investments, you would have heard yesterday (during the budget debate) of resources allocated for two additional centres to assist women who find themselves in situations of conflicts or situation in which they are being abused with allocated resources to build one (centre) last year and now we have allocated resources to build an additional two,” said Holness.

In the meantime, Holness during his presentation in recognition of International Women’s Day saluted all women for their efforts in building Jamaica and those who have left their mark on Jamaica’s history.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Observer

Entornointeligente.com