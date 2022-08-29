Government’s goal of achieving $700 million in GDP from Agriculture requires various aspects

Entornointeligente.com /

Government’s goal of achieving $700 million contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the Agricultural Sector by 2030, requires various aspects.

That’s according to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of the Blue & Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, Dr. Kyra Paul.

The Permanent Secretary stated that it requires innovation of the technology so that they can increase production, productivity, yield, and strengthen the quality of the produce that is placed on the market.

Dr. Paul went on to say that it also means increasing investments, after listening to the budget and hearing the support that is given directly to the sector and to the farmers, by implementing initiatives around marketing and promotion of Dominica’s agricultural goods but also with a focus on increasing production and value added to the produce that comes out of the work.

She made these remarks during the «Good Governance, Leadership and Gender Equality Training for Producers» training session by WUSC Caribbean (Dominica) Inc. under the Sustainable Agriculture in the Caribbean (SAC) Project in collaboration with the Ministry of the Blue & Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security; and the Canadian Executive Service Organization (CESO).

She stressed on the fact that this cannot happen without having a proper structure in the production sector.

