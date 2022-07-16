Government to launch Future Housing Programme this morning

Entornointeligente.com /

The Government of Dominica will launch the Future Housing Programme with a ceremony and fair today, Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 11: 00 a.m. at the Forecourt of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Under the Future Housing Programme, the Government will construct homes for sale to employed individuals within the public and private sector. The programme is aimed at empowering young citizens with access to affordable and resilient housing.

Representatives of financial institutions will be present to engage with prospective homeowners. Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit; Senior Minister and Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Reginald Austrie; Minister for Public Works and the Digital Economy, Sen. Hon. Cassanni Laville; and Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Hon. Melissa Skerrit will address the function.

The ceremony will be broadcast LIVE via the Government Information Service (GIS), radio stations and social media platforms.

