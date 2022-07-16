Government to launch Future Housing Programme

Entornointeligente.com /

The Government of Dominica, on Saturday July 16th, 2022, will launch another component of the housing revolution of Dominica.

This component is being dubbed the Future Housing Programme.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says this programme will target young professionals and young persons of Dominica who are both in the private sector or the public sector.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ150722FUTHP001.mp3 The Prime Minister further added that the homes will be sold below the actual construction price to the young professionals.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ150722FUTHP002.mp3 The Prime Minister says this Future Housing Programme will be one of the most progressive components of the housing revolution in Dominica.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ150722FUTHP003.mp3 Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit

