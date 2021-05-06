Government To Construct Autopsy Suite In Kingston

Entornointeligente.com / Jamaica is closer to having a forensic pathology autopsy suite. Cabinet has given approval for the start of construction of the facility which will be located in Kingston. Information Minister Fayval Williams, who made the disclosure during Wednesday’s post Cabinet media briefing, said it has cost the government about $482 million over the last five years to store bodies at private funeral homes. She said the construction of the new autopsy suite is expected to cost $555.9 million. The new facility will result in an increase in the number of autopsies that can be performed and a reduction in the waiting time for autopsy reports.

