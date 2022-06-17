Government placing great emphasis on care of senior citizens

Entornointeligente.com /

The Government of Dominica has placed significant emphasis on the care and well-being of senior citizens on the island.

Thatâs according to the Minister for Seniors Security, Honourable Dr. Adis King.

She made this statement this week as Dominica observed World Elder Abuse Awareness 2022 under the theme «Digital Equity for All Ages».

All of these areas she says are significant emphasis placed on the care and well-being of the senior citizens by the Dominica Government.

She further called for younger citizens to assist in the care and well-being of the senior citizens.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, or WEAAD, is an annual initiative launched on June 15, 2006, by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization.

In its 66/127 resolution, the United Nations General Assembly designated that date as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, a day in which the entire world voices its opposition to any form of abuse of the older generation.

WEAAD aims to provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of the abuse older people suffer by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic, and demographic processes affecting them.

Elder abuse is one of the least investigated types of violence and does not get addressed in national action plans as frequently as other key social issues.

