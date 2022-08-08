Government officially commissions the Massacre Indoor Sports Facility

Entornointeligente.com /

The Government of Dominica officially commissioned the Massacre Indoor Sports Facility on Sunday August 7 th , 2022. Becoming Dominica’s first indoor sporting facility, was described as a historical moment by the Parliamentary Representative for the Mahaut Constituency, Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore.

During the commissioning ceremony, Blackmoore stated that this facility is very special to him and his constituents.

Parliamentary Representative for the Mahaut Constituency, Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore

Meanwhile, the Minister of Sports, Culture and Community Development, Hon. Roslyn Paul, described the commissioning of the indoor sports facility as a special day in the sporting landscape of Dominica.

Minister of Sports, Culture and Community Development, Hon. Roslyn Paul

