Government of Dominica pledges full support for Cadence Lypso Tribute Festival

The Government of Dominica, through the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Community Development, and the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiative, has pledged their full support to the Cadence Lypso Tribute Festival that is scheduled to take place from July 29 th to July 31 st , 2022.

This was announced by the Minister of State in the Ministry of the Blue & Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, Hon. Sen. Gregory Riviere, who represented the Minister of Tourism, Hon. Denise Charles, at the official Media Launch of Cadence Lypso Month. He listed the ways in which the government will provide their support to this initiative.

The Senator stated that events and entertainment form an integral part of Dominica's strategy of becoming a World Class Sustainable Tourist Destination. He went on to state that events like the Tribute Festival will accomplish several goals.

He said that it also celebrates our musicians and artists and gives all generations an opportunity to appreciate and indulge in the authentic original foundation of so many local and regional bands. Hon. Riviere stated that the event will also bring a much-needed economic boost to local Dominican Artists, vendors and the entertainment industry.

Minister of State in the Ministry of the Blue & Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, Hon. Sen. Gregory Riviere

He mentioned that the Government of Dominica is grateful that the organizers have taken on board the importance of packaging Dominica’s tourism experience with an interesting aspect of a true Dominican experience, and that they are delighted to collaborate with all stakeholders.

