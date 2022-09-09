Government of Dominica extends condolences to UK on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Entornointeligente.com /

Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has extended condolences to the Government and people of the United Kingdom after it was announced early today that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96.

«On behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I extend deepest condolences to the Government and people of the United Kingdom upon the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II,» Skerrit wrote via a Facebook post.

«Our prayers are with the Royal Family during this period of grief. Her passing ends an iconic 70-year reign and is a profound loss for the Commonwealth of Nations and the world. May she rest in peace,» he added.

Britain will now enter a 10 day interval of mourning as Her Majesty, the United Kingdom’s (UK) longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral Castle succeeding a 70 years reign.

Early today, September 8, 2022, her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health.

Her loss of life, after 70 years on the throne, triggers a top-secret military-precision operation generally known as ‘London Bridge’ – kickstarting the formal protocols when the ruling British monarch passes away.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, «The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.»

Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

The new King, in a statement issued by the Royal Family on his behalf, wrote, «The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.»

«I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.»

Queen Elizabeth IIâs tenure as head of state spanned post-war austerity, the transition from empire to Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War and the UKâs entry into â» and withdrawal from â» the European Union.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com