Dominica joins the rest of the World in mourning the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II. Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit released a statement extending condolences to the Government and the people of the United Kingdom.

He stated, «Our prayers are with the Royal Family during this period of grief. Her passing ends an iconic 70-year reign and is a profound loss for the Commonwealth of Nations and the World. May she rest in peace.»

