Government launches «Small Business One Stop Shop & Training Initiative»

The Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiative through the Small Business Support Unit launched the «The Small Business One Stop & Training» initiative on Friday August 12 th , 2022. This initiative provides a convenient, easy and professional service to micro and small businesses; this includes grant funding, business registration, fiscal incentives, information on permits, license certification, business plan advice, counseling, and guidance and hand-holding support.

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiative, Hon. Chekira Lockhart- Hypolite stated that the Government is fulfilling two objectives by launching this initiative. Her address was during the Small Business One Stop Shop & Training Certificate Ceremony.

Certificates were presented to various small business grant beneficiaries for participating in the Small Business Grant Training Workshop. The government also developed the Small Business Support Unit’s services and transformed the units into the One Stop Shop.

At the certificate ceremony, Senior Government Minister Hon. Reginald Austrie, gave the beneficiaries encouragement in their future business endeavors.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Valley Constituency, Hon. Dr. Irving McIntyre was present at the ceremony, where on his Facebook page, showed support for this initiative. The Minister revealed that seventeen small businesses from the Roseau Valley formed part of the ceremony.

These businesses included: Definition Fitness Gym, Lachiem Touch, Mills Variety Touch, Café Mon Plezi, JD Management Data Solution, Caribbean Core Fitness, Donny’s Snorkel Centre and Infinity Nails.

