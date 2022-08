Entornointeligente.com /

The Government of Dominica on Thursday, held a post-budget implementation planning meeting with the Committee of Permanent Secretaries and other Senior Public Officers.

Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit was present at this meeting, where they stressed the need for collaboration and diligent effort to implement the measures announced in the 2022/2023 budget, and to secure a prosperous Dominica for all Dominicans.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

