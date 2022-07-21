Government at a phase of final drafting of the population policy

Entornointeligente.com /

The Government of Dominica, through the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, Sustainable Development, and Renewable Energy is now at a phase of the final drafting of the population policy and action plan.

This phase forms part of a consultancy which began in June 2022 and is expected to be completed in September 2022.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Planning Resilience and Sustainable Development, Telecommunications and Broadcasting, Mrs. Gloria Joseph.

In 2018, the government conducted a study on the population situation of Dominica where a population situational analysis was undertaken which would reveal the composition of the population and certain demographic factors that needed to be considered.

Data from the last four censuses revealed that there has been a declining trend in the country’s population.

This decline and the change in the population distribution has implications for economic growth and sustainable development of Dominica, according to Mrs. Joseph.

She added further that population policies determine the principles, objectives, and policies adopted for a state or country in relation to population issues for influencing the status including variables in population growth and its main elements, specifically fertility, births, deaths, geographical distribution, immigration, population composition such as population youthfulness or the rising rate of the elderly as well as general issues relating to health and education.

She said the matter of an ageing population and a declining population and its impact on socio-economic development has been a dated matter, one for discussion and concern.

The consultancy is being realized with the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), with Dr. Jose Miguel Guzman (PhD) of NoBrainer Data as Lead Consultant.

