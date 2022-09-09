Government announces period of mourning to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II

Entornointeligente.com /

The Government of Jamaica has announced that with immediate effect, all flags on public buildings should be flown at half-mast to mark the commencement of a Period of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, being declared from September 8 to 19.

A Day of Mourning will be observed on September 18. During the Period of Mourning, it is the customary recommendation that no celebratory activities should take place, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said in a statement just now.

On the Day of Mourning the public should note that only authorised activities related to the Day are approved and that all social events should be postponed.

Additionally, the following observances have been authorised:

Tolling of the Bells Bells will be tolled nationally at churches throughout all parish capitals today, commencing at 6:00 pm for a period of one hour.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

