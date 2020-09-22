 Gov Zulum mourns Col. Bako killed in Boko Haram ambush » EntornoInteligente
22 septiembre, 2020
Gov Zulum mourns Col. Bako killed in Boko Haram ambush

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has condoled with the Nigerian Army over the demise of Col. Dahiru Bako, killed in an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents.

Bako was ambushed on Sept. 20 while leading his troops on clearance at Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis in Damboa Local Government Area of the state.

Zulum, whose condolence message was in a statement released by his Special Adviser Media and Strategies, Malam Isa Gusau in Maiduguri on Monday, said the sacrifices of the senior and other slain soldiers would not be in vain.

He said: “It was public knowledge that I liked late Col. Bako and so did many people.

“Bako was a true soldier who inspired his troops and led them to frontlines with exceptional courage that was clearly out of pure patriotism.

“He fought very hard and very well. He defeated many enemies of peace and protected many sons and daughters of Borno State to the extent that he gave his life defending the people.

“By the grace of God, the supreme sacrifices made by Col. Bako and many other heroes like him in the armed forces and volunteers shall not be in vain.

“The deaths of our heroes, sad as they are, only reinforce our confidence in the strong will exhibited by our gallant troops and volunteers, that defending our country comes ahead of everything.

“The people of Borno will forever be grateful to late Col. Bako and everyone like him. We pray that Allah forgives his shortcomings and those of all our fallen heroes.”

The governor pledged his administration’s continued support to the Nigerian army to enable its personnel to execute the counter-terrorism campaign and restore total normalcy in the state.

LINK ORIGINAL: Pmnewsnigeria

