Gordon Robinson | Words have meaning

The pandemic has forced me further into a Hermit’s Hole, where internet connection has become the air I breathe.

For pity’s sake, do NOT ask «which pandemic?» You KNOW the world is still under siege from COVID-19 and its many offspring. You KNOW most ‘developed’ nations have achieved high vaccination rates, so are handling defence best. You KNOW Jamaica muffed the catch, dropped the ball, and threw the game with its pathetic 25 per cent vaccination, so auditions by persistent misuse of ‘post-pandemic’ to star as the fort in a reboot of The Alamo.

As great surgeon Derek Mitchell repeatedly teaches, «Words have meaning!»

So, the same political gimmickry used to claim SOEs «save lives» is now trying to brainwash us into believing high positivity, additional deaths, severe illness and ‘long COVID’ means we live in a ‘post-pandemic’ world. RUBBISH. Doctors save patients from death by medical intervention. Friends save others’ marriages from death by personal interventions/advice. SOEs saved nobody, least of all unfortunate youth whose lives were ruined by being mindlessly swept up and arbitrarily detained in inhumane conditions for months. If we record 1,400 murders one year instead of 1,500 the year before, not one life was saved; 1,400 were lost. ‘Saving’ isn’t a zero-sum game.

Saved; schmaved. Post-pandemic; Schmost-pandemic. Words have meaning.

